EAM Investors LLC Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after buying an additional 9,378,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,763,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,716,000 after buying an additional 332,516 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,195.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 210,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 194,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 141,474 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $72,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,664,411 shares in the company, valued at $659,101,744.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 793,779 shares of company stock worth $58,760,940. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $67.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.03. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.89 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

