EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 50,072 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,072 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $31,625,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $49,501,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,424 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after acquiring an additional 806,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,078,580.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,227 shares of company stock worth $955,376 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

