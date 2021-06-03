EAM Global Investors LLC Takes $2.17 Million Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDYA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a market cap of $664.04 million, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.92. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

