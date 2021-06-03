EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 261,176 Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 261,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.21% of Extreme Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,686,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,759,000 after purchasing an additional 74,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 85,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 709,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $285,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,551.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,126 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 2.04. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXTR. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

