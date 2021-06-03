EAM Global Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

EAM Global Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 38.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,644 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STRO. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,741,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,006,000 after acquiring an additional 670,366 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,590,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 391,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,599,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.42 million, a P/E ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.21.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. Equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

