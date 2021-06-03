EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 64,315 Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.20% of Lands’ End at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $202,203.57. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,853 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $139,285.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,895 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lands’ End stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lands’ End, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.13 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.22.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lands' End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

