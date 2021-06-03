Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.27% from the company’s previous close.

DND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.90.

TSE DND opened at C$48.36 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$11.25 and a 1-year high of C$53.68. The stock has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

