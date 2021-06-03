Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $101.02. 19,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,888. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

