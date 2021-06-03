Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$15.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.63.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$10.07 and a 52 week high of C$14.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.69.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

