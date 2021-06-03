Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.29. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 16,834 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $83.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Dover Motorsports’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 103,691 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover Motorsports during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,194,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

