Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.
DEI stock opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
