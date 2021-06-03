Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI stock opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.11.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.