DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.
Shares of NYSE:DSL opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $18.48.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.