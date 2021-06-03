Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $242.01 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $164.51 and a one year high of $261.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $172.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.