Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 573 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

TXN stock opened at $190.75 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.09. The company has a market capitalization of $176.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

