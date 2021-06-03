Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 152.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BBAX opened at $60.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.01. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $60.76.

