DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

DASH opened at $149.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.27. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,645,831 shares of company stock worth $1,144,771,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,426,893,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DoorDash by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DoorDash by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,768 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,027,000 after purchasing an additional 507,479 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

