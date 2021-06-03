Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DCI traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. Donaldson has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $65.47.

Get Donaldson alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.