Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

NYSE DCI traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.47. 3,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

