Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $63.35. 1,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,028. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

