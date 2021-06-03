DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $273.62 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.53. 1,394,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,583. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.25 and a beta of 0.81. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $131.26 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.53.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,310 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,499,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 46.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.