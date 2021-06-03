Diversified Trust Co Invests $83,000 in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in III. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,424,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 231,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Information Services Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 103,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Information Services Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Information Services Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 92,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on III shares. Barrington Research raised Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Noble Financial raised their target price on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ III opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $278.96 million, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

