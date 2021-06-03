Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 95,715 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,715 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $72.24 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

