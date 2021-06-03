Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 89,506 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,524,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.98% of Team worth $16,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Team by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,348,000 after purchasing an additional 139,930 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Team by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,507,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,333,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Team by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,124,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 259,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Team by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 29,780 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Team by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Team stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $263.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.99. Team, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $194.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.20 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Team Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

