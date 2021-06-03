Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 20,822 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,432,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,822 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of CECO Environmental worth $16,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CECE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after buying an additional 278,925 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 123,397 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 740.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 30,981 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

CECE opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%. Equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

