Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 19,415 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.39% of Atlanticus worth $17,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATLC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Atlanticus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

In other Atlanticus news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $38,747.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at $18,000,125.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $526,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,256 shares of company stock valued at $736,475. 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $38.15 on Thursday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $634.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 195.69%. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.