Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $16.28 Million Stock Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,478,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 38,868 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $16,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $517.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

