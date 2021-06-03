Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 1,243,310 Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,243,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Covenant Logistics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

CVLG opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $377.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CVLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

