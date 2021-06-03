Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.78. Digital Ally shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 2,300,738 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $89.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a return on equity of 91.32% and a net margin of 201.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Ally by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 469,199 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Digital Ally by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 93,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Digital Ally during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Ally by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 77,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Digital Ally during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

