Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Travis D. Stice Sells 20,000 Shares

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FANG opened at $86.44 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

