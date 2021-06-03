Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTCWY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DTCWY stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $32.09.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

