Desjardins Lowers Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Price Target to C$0.60

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Auxly Cannabis Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS CBWTF opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30. The company has a market cap of $231.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a negative net margin of 161.57%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc, a cannabis company, provides cannabis products to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation, development, and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products such as, soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, cannabis oil spray, and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

