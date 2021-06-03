Denka (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Denka (OTCMKTS:DENKF) from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DENKF stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. Denka has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $42.20.

About Denka

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers & Performance Plastics division offers synthetic rubber, styrene-based synthetic resins, styrene monomer, chloroprene rubber, polystyrene resin, ABS resin, CLEAREN, heat-resistant resin, transparent resin, POVAL, acetyl chemicals, and other products.

