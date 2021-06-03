Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.15. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 58,131 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $215.11 million, a PE ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.