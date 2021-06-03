DeepOnion (ONION) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,387.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and $7,387.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00059270 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00047789 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,501,746 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

