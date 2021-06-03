Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (NASDAQ:DCRB) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Securities

Analysts at Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (NASDAQ:DCRB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 48.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRB opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $16,206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $15,016,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $13,539,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $12,061,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

