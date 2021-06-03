Dean Capital Management Raises Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 297,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in DHT were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHT. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHT traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 38,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.02. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.96.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

