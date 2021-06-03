Dean Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Dean Capital Management lessened its holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.41% of Waterstone Financial worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. 57.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WSBF shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Waterstone Financial news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. Also, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,669 shares of company stock worth $425,859 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.12. 270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $21.41.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

