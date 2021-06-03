Dean Capital Management Has $819,000 Holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Dean Capital Management raised its position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Alico were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alico by 276.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Alico in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Alico by 100.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alico by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Alico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 44.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.86. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,753. The stock has a market cap of $247.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. Alico, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.70 million. Alico had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 0.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Alico’s payout ratio is -300.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

