Dean Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,787 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares during the quarter. Washington Federal makes up about 1.9% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management owned 0.12% of Washington Federal worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAFD stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $33.44. 5,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,701. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $138.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

