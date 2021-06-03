Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other research firms have also commented on DARE. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

DARE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. 553,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DARE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 23.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 164,713 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 126,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

