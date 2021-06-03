Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) PT Raised to $79.00

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

