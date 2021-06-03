DAOBet Market Capitalization Achieves $391,899.11 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, DAOBet has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. DAOBet has a total market cap of $391,899.11 and approximately $1,899.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,560.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $712.36 or 0.01847408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.03 or 0.00477266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00057896 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001472 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005015 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

