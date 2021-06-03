Dakota Wealth Management Sells 96 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $235.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $242.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.88.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

