Dakota Wealth Management Sells 8,925 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of MRK opened at $75.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $192.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.