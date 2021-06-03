Dakota Wealth Management Sells 3,728 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $14.09 on Thursday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.