Dakota Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 15,000 Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $900,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,478,000.

Shares of FOREU opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

