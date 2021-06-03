Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of Tastemaker Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $567,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,938,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,637,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,165,000. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $1,021,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 115,183 shares of company stock worth $1,169,834 in the last ninety days.

About Tastemaker Acquisition

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

