DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0089

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $26,266.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00081170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.33 or 0.01017196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.17 or 0.09501189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00051127 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

