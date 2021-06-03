D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.13 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will post sales of $7.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.83 billion and the highest is $7.36 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $5.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $27.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.10 billion to $27.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.85 billion to $35.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $92.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.