D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 90,956 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 90.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,956 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 140,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $3,661,661.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,035.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,306,723 shares of company stock valued at $138,644,584. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.45 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

